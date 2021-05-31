Rajkot, May 31: A 22-year-old boy was booked for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl and her minor sister in Gujarat’s Rajkot district. The 20-year-old girl lodged a complaint with Rajkot police. In the complaint, she alleged that the boy repeatedly raped her and her sister in the past two months. The accused has been identified as Sohan Thakor. He lives in the neighbourhood of the girls. Gujarat Shocker: Married Man Falls in Love With Another Woman, Attacks Her With Acid After She Refuses To Stay With Him.

According to a report published in The Tikes of India, the accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. Police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused, who is currently absconding. The minor girl is 14 years. Gujarat Shocker: Cousins in Love End Life by Laying Down on Railway Track Fearing Society Would Not Accept Their Relationship.

As per the police, Thakor and the 20-year-old girl were in a relationship for the past two years. The accused developed a physical relationship with the girl on the pretext of marrying her. The 20-year-old girl came to know a few days ago that the accused was also raping her sister. He also threatened the minor not to tell anybody. The girl then told her family about the matter and registered the complaint.

