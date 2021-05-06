Gurugram, May 6 (IANS) To streamline the liquid medical oxygen distribution and curb black marketing, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the district administration have started the token system for Covid patients.

Under this initiative, three dedicated counters have been set up at the MCG's offices located in Sector 34, Sector 42 and old Municipal corporation office, near the Civil Hospital, Gurugram. Gurugram Fixes Ambulance Rates for COVID-19 Patients, Deputy Commissioner Says 'Violation Will Lead to Strict Action'

"Tokens will be given for Liquid Medical Oxygen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these counters. A total of 30 tokens will be released every day from each counter, 90 tokens will be issued daily from all three dedicated counters. The validity of a token will be 2 days and after receiving the token, the attendant can receive liquid medical oxygen from the Star Gas, located at plot number 324, Sector 7, Manesar," MCG spokesperson Satbir Rohilla said.

Besides, it has been made mandatory to collect the patient's RT-PCR report, Aadhar card, address proof and doctor's report to avail this facility.

"With this initiative, people will not face any problem and they will get oxygen for patients without any hassle. This facility has been started by the MCG and the district administration under an instruction issued by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar," Rohilla said.

