Gurugram, May 6: The district administration of Gurugram on Thursday issued an order to regulate the maximum amount of fare that can be charged by ambulances and other vehicles carrying patients/bodies in Gurugram. Rupees 500 per km will be charged for a distance of up to 3 km and after that it will be Rs 25 per km. Similarly, Rs 750 would be charged for a distance of 3 km to 7 km and after this Rs 25 per km. For more than 7 km Rs 1,000 would be charged and after this Rs 25 per km. Gurugram: Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, District Administration Allows RWAs, NGOs to Set Up Small Coronavirus Care Centres

The deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg said that strict action will be taken against those who charge more than the fixed rates from the COVID patients. The district administration order stated that, it has come to its notice that private ambulance drivers/service providers are charging exorbitantly from the citizens for transporting the patients within/outside the state. Due to this, additional financial burden is being borne by citizens during the crisis of COVID-19, which is a matter of serious concern. Oxygen Cylinders Black Marketing in Gurugram, 3 Arrested

"In compliance of the directions received from the Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana, it is necessary to fix the rate of hiring charges of Ambulance to be used by citizens for transporting the patients in district Gurugram," the order said.

According to the administration officials, the fare charges have been fixed to ease the problems faced by the COVID patients and their families due to unreasonable rates charged by ambulance drivers/owners during these precarious times.

