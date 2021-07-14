Hubli, July 14: The fifth Additional and District Sessions court in Hubli city of Karnataka has sentenced a honey-trap gang to life term imprisonment after finding them guilty.

Judge K.N. Gangadhar gave the order on Tuesday against four accused persons, including a woman. Rajasthan Police Bust Gang of Four People Which Honeytrapped Friend To Live Luxurious Life

The convicts -- Ganesh Shetty, Aanabha Vadavi, Ramesh Hazare and Vinayaka Hajate -- used to take victims to isolated places and rob them before thrashing them.

The judgement came in a case wherein one of the four convicts Aanabha Vadavi had befriended a person and taken him to a lonely place on July 30, 2017. Other convicts, who were waiting at the spot pounced on the victim accusing him of trying to rape the woman.

The gang then tried to blackmail the victim and demanded Rs 5 lakh to 'settle' the issue. When the victim refused, they attacked him with weapons on abdomen and neck leaving him grievously. Later, the gang took the money after swiping his ATM card.

