Unlock 1: Over 14,000 Aadhaar Kendras Operational Across India, UIDAI Shares List of 18 Exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra

New Delhi, June 4: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal body in-charge of maintaining and updating the Aadhaar database, announced on Thursday that over 14,000 Aadhaar Kendra are operational across the country. The re-opening of Aadhaar Kendras assumes significance as an array of cardholders who wanted to make changes in their data were left in lurch since the imposition of lockdown. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Applied in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

"As on date, over 14,000 Aadhaar Kendra run by state govts, post offices, banks, BSNL are operational across the country. We're in touch with local administrations for permission to restart operations at other centres as soon as possible," said a statement issued by the UIDAI.

A list of 18 exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra, launched in major cities, was also shared by the UIDAI. The centres are based in key metros, along with tier I and II cities, including Warangal, Chandigarh, Mysuru, Kota and Kochi.

List of 18 Exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendras

Sanjay Place, Agra Southend Circle, Bengaluru Sector 17 A, Chandigarh Inderlok Metro Mall, Delhi Club Road, Hubli Madhapur, Hyderabad Orbit Mall, Jaipur Palarivattom, Kochi Aakash Mall, Kota Ratan Square, Lucknow Vijayanagar, Mysuru Saraswathipuram, Mysuru New Dak Bungalow Road, Patna Padri Bus Stand, Raipur Kantatoli Chowk, Ranchi Labbipet, Vijayawada Dwaraka Nagar, Vishakhapatnam Naimnagar, Warangal

Aadhaar is one of the most crucial identity documents maintained by residents in India. The flagship identity project is linked by the government towards the availment of several subsidies. The direct bank transfers (DBT), which slashed corruption and ensured benefits directly to the needy, was also facilitated through the Aadhaar card.