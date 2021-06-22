The last date of linking PAN (Permanent Account Number) with an Aadhaar is June 30, 2021. If you fail to link PAN and Aadhaar, a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed and your PAN card will become inoperative. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT), it is mandatory to link both documents to file for Income Tax returns. PAN Card Update/Correction: How to Get Your Name, Date of Birth Details Corrected Online.

Initially, the deadline to link PAN with the Aadhaar card was March 31, 2021, but it extended to June 30, 2021, due to a surge in novel coronavirus cases. "Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Income Tax department had tweeted.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar?

There are several methods to link PAN with the Aadhaar card. You can send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 by providing a 12-digit Aadhaar number, space and type 10-digit PAN number. For example, 12345678901 BGSPJ3826L to 567678. You can also do it online on an E-filling website or manually at the PAN service centre. How to Link PAN And Aadhaar Card? Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN Number and Aadhaar Number.

How to check if PAN-Aadhaar is linked on New Income Tax Website?

Visit the new Income Tax website - www.incometax.gov.in.

On the homepage, under the Our Services section, "Know about Aadhaar-PAN link status" will be displayed.

It will lead you to a new window. Enter your PAN card and Aadhaar Card number.

After entering details, click on "View Aadhaar Link Status".

The status of your Aadhaar-PAN card will be displayed.

The PAN which is not linked to the Aadhaar card would become invalid after June 30, 2021. “If a person fails to intimate the Aadhaar number, the permanent account number allotted to such person shall be made inoperative after the notified date in the manner as may be provided by rules," according to Section 139AA Clause 41 of the Income Tax Act. Hence, it is necessary to link both documents.

