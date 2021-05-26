Permanent Account Number (PAN) is an important document in India, not only for Tax purposes but also as identity proof. Any incorrect details on PAN can cause problems. But don't worry, you can make changes easily and it can be done online as well as offline. Here are the steps you need to follow to get your name, date of birth (DOB), etc corrected on your PAN Card. But first, let's know what is PAN. PAN Card Download: How to Get Instant PAN or e-PAN Via Aadhaar Card Online at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

What is PAN?

A PAN is a unique 10-character alphanumeric identifier and is issued in a form of a laminated "PAN Card", by the Income Tax Department. PAN Card is issued to individuals, companies, foreigners or anyone who pays taxes in India. PAN stores all tax-related information for a person or an entity and hence no people can have the same PAN.

Steps to Correct Your PAN Card Details:

Visit the NDFL website, https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html.

On the homepage, select apply online and on "Application Type" select "Changes or correction in existing PAN Data/ Reprint of PAN Card (No changes in existing PAN data)."

Under Category, select Individual. And fill in all the required details such as name, Date of Birth, Email ID, etc.

Then you need to tick on "By submitting data to us and/or using our NSDL e-Gov TIN website."

Enter Captcha and click submit

A message will appear on your screen saying, “We thank you for using the online PAN application service of NSDL e-Gov. Your request is successfully Registered with Token Number xxxxxxxxx and the same has been sent on your email ID provided in the PAN application. Kindly click the below button to fill the remaining PAN application form.”

Click on Continue with PAN Application Form and you will be redirected to PAN application page.

To update details, you need to follow the onscreen instructions. Once all details are filled and payment is done, you will get an acknowledgement slip. Mail the form to the UTI or NSDL address along with physical proof of documents.

