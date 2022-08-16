Mumbai, August 16: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar (AIIMS Bibinagar) on Monday extended the last date to submit online and offline submission of application form for Group A Faculty posts.

Candidates who are interested to apply for AIIMS Bibinagar faculty recruitment posts can submit the online application form till August 24. On the other hand, the last date to submit the offline application form is August 31. ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector Staff Nurse Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The AIIMS Bibinagar faculty recruitment drive is being held to fill 36 vacancies of which 29 vacancies are for the professor, 11 vacancies are for the Additional Professor, 18 vacancies are for the Additional Professor, 18 vacancies are for the Associate Professor, and 36 vacancies are for the Assistant Professor.

In order to apply for the various posts of AIIMS Bibinagar faculty recruitment 2022, candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Bibinagar at aiimsbibinagar.edu.in. AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 29 Faculty Posts At aiimsnagpur.edu.in; Check Details Here.

After submitting their application forms online, candidates have to submit the offline application form to the following address:

The Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar, Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR), Telangana-508126, India. Read the official notification here.

