Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Assam State Lucky Draw Results of May 26, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Guwahati, May 26: Assam lottery results for Tuesday, May 26, will be announced online on the official lottery website The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

For the Assam State lotteries on Tuesday, the lottery name for 12 noon is 'Assam Future Faithful', the 5 pm lottery name is 'Assam Singam Red' while that of 8 pm is named as 'Assam Kuil Diamond'. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same, i.e. Rs 7, for all the three lotteries. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

In Assam, the lottery is organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The lucky draw winners have to follow certain rules. People who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

In the last week, the sale of tickets for Kerala state lottery resumed after being hit by COVID-19 pandemic. The state lottery tickets are being sold after almost two months now as it was shut due to COVID-19 lockdown.