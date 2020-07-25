Guwahati, July 25: Assam lottery results for all the three state lotteries for Saturday, will be declared online on the Assam Lottery's official website today. To check the lottery results online, individuals are advised to visit the official website of Assam Lottery- . In Assam, a total of three lotteries are held on a daily basis- one at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The three lotteries in Assam that will be held on Saturday are 'Assam Future Good', 'Assam Singam Pink' and 'Assam Kuil King'. The lottery results of all the three lotteries will be announced at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively.

The result for "Assam Future Good" has been announced at 12 noon today. The first prize winner will get an award of Rs 5 lakh. The second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. The prize money for all three lotteries is the same every day. The lottery ticket is available for Rs 7. Click Here to Check Assam Lottery Results for Saturday, June 3, 2020.

Assam lottery are organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The winners have to follow some rules and regulations after they win big prize money. People who win over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).