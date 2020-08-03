Guwahati, August 3: Assam lottery results for Monday, August 3, will be announced online on the official lottery website today. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets for the lucky draw for Monday can check the results on the visit the official website. In Assam, three lotteries are held on a daily basis. For Monday, the lottery result for 'Assam Future Sincere' lottery, 'Assam Singam Yellow' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Silver' lottery will be announced at 12 noon, 5 om and 8 pm respectively on August 3.

The lotteries have different names every day. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The Assam lottery lucky winner who wins the first prize is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. In Assam, the lotteries in Assam is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The winner who wins more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

The Assam lottery is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. There are certain rules that the winner are needed to follow. Individuals who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).