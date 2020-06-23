Guwahati, June 23: The results for Assam lottery will be announced on Tuesday on the official lottery website assamlotteries.com. The state government, which handles the operating system of the Assam lottery will declare the results online for 'Assam Future Sincere', 'Assam Singam Yellow', 'Assam Kuil Silver'. The winner will be able to win cash amount upto Rs 5 lakh in each Assam lottery.

The Assam Lottery takes place in three slots on a daily basis at 12 noon, 4 om and 8 pm. The rate of lottery ticket for the Assam State lottery is Rs 7. As per the schedule, the results for 'Assam Future Lottery' has been declared at 12 noon. The administration has set the first prize of Assam Lottery as Rs 5 lakh, while second and third prize winners will get Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 22, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Later in the day, the results for 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be declared at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The Assam looteries are regulated and organised by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. As per rule, the lucky winner/s who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website.

Among other states, which conduct legal lotteries are Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. People in these states can check the lottery results online on the Lottery Sambad website.

