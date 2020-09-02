Guwahati, September 2: The lottery results for Assam lotteries for Wednesday, September 2, will be announced online lottery website. Individuals -- who purchased the tickets for Assam Lottery -- will have to visit the official website of Assam lottery i.e assamlotteries.com. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

Each day the Assam lottery takes place thrice with three different names on a regular basis. The lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ was announced at 12 noon. However, the results for the other two Assam state lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. Every day, the results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lucky winner who wins the first prize is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. In Assam, the lottery is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. People who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the website.

