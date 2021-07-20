Popular and a successful businessman of Jammu and Kashmir, Gaurav Gupta is one person who has taken the name of the state to several newer heights. He is currently, the General Secretary of Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu. He has always promoted the beauty tourism of Jammu and encouraged people to bestow their love on this particular region as well, just like they do on Kashmir. He is also a motivational speaker and a social activist.

Being a sportsman too, Gaurav has represented Jammu in several national as well as international sports events. Not only did he participate, but also brought back home several meals and accolades. One or his noteable achievements include a Marathon for a cause where he ran barefoot representing Jammu and Kashmir. For this, he was honoured with 'Marathon Man of Jammu' title.

Gaurav says, "Jammu is a beautiful place. It has sights worth seeing. But often, people don't acknowledge it's true essence. I urge everyone to take sometime and view how wonderful this place is. Living here, working here and representing Jammu at International level, it makes me feel more humble and loving towards this place and it's people. They've shown so much trust on me and showered their love, it's priceless. I'm happy I could do something for J&K. Looking forward to achieving more. Thanks to everyone!!"