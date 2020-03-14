Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Nagaland Makes Use of Masks, Hand Sanitizers Mandatory For People at Public Places to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kohima (Nagaland), March 14: The Nagaland Home Department on Saturday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to issue notice for ensuring that people compulsorily use masks and hand sanitizers in all the public places. The lastet order passed by the state administration has been viewed as a precaitionary step against the noval coronavirus in state.

Informing about the latest development, Nagaland's Department of Information & Public Relations said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The Home Department has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to issue notice for ensuring that people compulsorily use masks and hand sanitizers in all the public places."

Earlier, state Transport Minister P Paiwang Konyak directed the to spray disinfectant to public transport, including state helicopters, buses and taxies. He had also issued advisory to the buses plying via Assam to various districts of Nagaland urging them to not stop in Assam.

Also, Nagaland’s urban development department had issued a 13-point advisory to the urban local bodies for strict compliance and sought action taken report by March 18. It asked them to enure utmost cleanliness and hygiene in all the schools, public and departmental transport systems. The department even banned open selling of wild and live animals in the market and directed that fish, poultry and meat will be sold only at the designated shops only.

Meanwhile, Konyak Students’ Union (KSU) had banned entry of both foreign and domestic tourists into Mon district. The Union also advised the public to avoid travelling to other districts or states during this 'critical situation' and appealed people to take all precautionary measures.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in India reached 83, including two casulties. With the outbreak spreading in India, Arunachal Pradesh government asked all DCs to screen all passengers entering their districts. Apart from this, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has decided not to take part in any public programme till March 31.