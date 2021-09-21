Kolkata, September 21: A shocking suicide incident has come to light from West Bengal where a 16-year-old girl ended her life after she was not able to buy books due to financial issues. Reports inform that the deceased, identified as Susmita Singh, committed suicide by consuming pesticide. According to a report by TOI, the girl took this extreme step at her home on Picnic Garden Road in Kasba around 11 am on Monday. No suicide note has been found but her family said she had gone into a depression.

The TOI report states that it is suspected that her father had deserted them and the family’s inability to buy her books for financial reasons had impacted her drastically. The deceased lived with her mother and elder brother after her father deserted them nine years ago. To make ends meet, her mother ran a roadside eatery located nearby while her brother was forced to drop out of studies to work as a driver. Depressed Over Wife's Death, Pune Cop Ends Life By Hanging Self From Ceiling Fan; Suicide Note Hints At Financial Trouble.

On Monday, Susmita’s mother left for the eatery and when she returned home, she found Susmita lying on the floor. Cops said that the girl was unconscious and frothing in her mouth. The girl was rushed to the hospital by neighbours and relatives where she died. The report informs that the girl was serious about her studies but could not buy books due to the financial crisis.

