Jumanji 4: Dwayne Johnson Likely to Return With an Exciting Plot for the Next Sequel

A Still from Jumanji: The Next Level (Photo Credits: Colombia Pictures)

Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji franchise can be tagged as a box office winner, courtesy the ample of money it collected at the ticket windows. While the original movie that released in 1995 and starred Robin Williams was equally a success, it didn't have a sequel until 2017. When Johnson was announced as the lead of Jake Kasdan's Jumanji reboot, fans were convinced of something big and happening coming their way. Needless to say, they weren't disappointed. While the sequel to Johnson's Jumanji was released within a gap of two years, its next outing, though in development will take more time. Jumanji: The Next Level: Explained! How the Mid-Credit Scene in Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart’s Film Teases Jumanji 4.

Recently, director Jake Kasdan in his interaction with Collider confirmed making Jumanji 4, an update that wasn't officially announced so far. "We were just getting into the conversation before this global calamity and we will re-engage it as soon as everybody’s settled, he explained while confirming the news of making Jumanji 4. He further elaborated on how he and his team are figuring out what the sequel should revolve around. The director wants the franchise's next outing to be as exciting as the previous two movies. Gravity Takes A Deep Breath as Dwayne Johnson Confirms Hobbs & Shaw Sequel Is in Development.

While the post-credit scene of The Next Level teased the possibility of Jumanji 4 to be set in the real world, it could highlight the prime villain who's been hiding till now. Of course, the development would still take some time considering the coronavirus outbreak all over the world. Johnson still has a couple of projects to wrap up before he can give his nod and start working on the sequel. Let's keep praying and hoping for the best.