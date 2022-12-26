New Delhi, December 26 : The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced an e-nomination feature to enable effortless benefits transfer of an EPF account holder to the mentioned dependents.

The e-nomination enables the nominee or the dependents of the EPF account holder to withdraw the accumulated funds under EPF by utilising the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) on the event of the account holder's demise. It is also important to note that there is no deadline to file an e-nomination.

EPF E-nomination - Here's How To Do It :

Step 1: Visit the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website and log in to your PF account.

Step 2: Now, go to ‘Manage’ tab and click on the e-nomination option.

Step 3: A new tab appears to fill in the details.

Step 4: Click ‘yes’ to update the nominee declaration.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Add Family Details’ option and fill in the required details. (Note: You can add more than one nominee, if you wish).

Step 6: Declare the amount of PF amount share under the nomination details.

Step 7: Click ‘save EPF nomination.’

Step 8: Finish the process by completing the 'e-sign' step by using the Aadhaar based authentication.

The above easy steps will register your nomination for your PF account on the EPF portal. Do make use of the e-nomination feature as soon as possible to ensure that your intended nominee gets the benefits without any hassle.

