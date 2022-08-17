Mumbai, August 17: The Ministry of Labour and Employment has invited applications from candidates for recruitment for the posts of the Vigilance directorate in the vigilance department. According to the official notification, the recruitment drive is being held to fill up the posts in various offices of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation on deputation basis.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the EPFO Recruitment 2022 can send in their application along with enclosures to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, New Delhi. India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 98,083 Posts Across 23 Circles At indiapost.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

It must be noted that the candidates who are selected for the EPFO Recruitment 2022 will be posted across 5 offices- Head Office (Delhi), North Zone (Delhi), West Zone (Mumbai), SZ (Hyderabad), East Zone (Kolkata).

The last date to send the application forms is September 24. Candidates can send in their application through the proper channel to the below mentioned address: EPFO, Head Office, Shri Mohit Kumar Shekhar, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, 14 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi 110066.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have 3 years experience in dealing with disciplinary Vigilance cases in a responsible capacity.

The applicant's age must not be more than 56 years as on the closing date of the applications.

