India Post has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to apply for the postman, mail guards, and other posts. Interested candidates can download the recruitment notification from the India Post website indiapost.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 98,083 posts will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the government has sanctioned vacant posts in 23 circles across the country.

As per the notification released by the India Post, 59,099 vacancies are of postman, 1445 of mail guard,s and 37,539 multi-tasking posts. IIT Mandi Recruitment 2022: Apply for 16 Registrar and Non-Teaching Posts at iitmandi.ac.in; Check Details Here

Along with these, posts related to stenographer have also been sanctioned circle-wise. As many as 2289 posts of postmen, 108 posts of mail guard, and 1166 posts of MTS have been sanctioned in Andhra Pradesh. Under the Telangana circle, 1553 postmen, 82 mail guards, and 878 MTS have been sanctioned. NLC India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 481 Apprentice Posts At nlcindia.in; Here’s How to Apply

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these jobs must have completed Class 10 and have basic computer skills. Candidates for some vacancies must have passed the intermediate or Class 12. Since the requirements for each post differ, candidates must read the official notification to ensure the educational requirements and the procedure for submitting applications.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Age Required

Candidates applying for the post office job vacancies must be between the ages of 18 and 32.

India Post Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post -indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3: Select post you want to apply, check eligibility criteria

Step 4: Register yourself

Step 5: Fill in the form

Step 6: Pay the fees, submit

Step 7: Download, save and take a print out of the acknowledgement form for further use

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2022 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).