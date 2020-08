Mumbai, August 14: The Central Railway (CR) will run 162 special trains across several coastal districts in Maharashtra to ferry passengers during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. The special trains will ferry passengers between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) & Sawantwadi Road/Kudal/Ratnagiri. The step has been taken by the Indian Railways to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati festival and help people travel hassle-free amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2020? Know The Beginning Date of The 10-Day Festival of Ganeshotsav In Maharashtra This Year.

Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination. The ticket booking for these fully reserved trains will begin from August 15, 2020. These specials will be fully reserved trains. Bookings for these specials o­n special charges will commence at Reservation Centres and o­n website: www.irctc.co.in.

CR to run 162 special trains towards Konkan region for Ganapati Festival; Check List

CSMT-Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Special (16 trips)

01101 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.05 hrs daily from 15.8.2020 to 22.8.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 09.30 hrs next day.

01102 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10.10 hrs daily from 16.8.2020 to 23.8.2020 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 21.40 hrs same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chilpun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

LTT-Kudal-LTT special (16 trips)

01103 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.50 hrs daily from 15.8.2020 to 22.8.2020 and arrive Kudal at 10.30 hrs next day.

01104 special will leave Kudal at 12.00 hrs daily from 16.8.2020 to 23.8.2020 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.00 hrs same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg

CSMT-Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Special (16 trips)

01105 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 22.00 hrs daily from 15.8.2020 to 22.8.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 08.10 hrs next day.

01106 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 08.50 hrs daily from 16.8.2020 to 23.8.2020 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 20.05 hrs same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

LTT-Ratnagiri-LTT special (16 trips)

01107 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.30 hrs daily from 15.8.2020 to 22.8.2020 and arrive Ratnagiri at 04.00 hrs next day.

01108 special will leave Ratnagiri at 06.30 hrs daily from 16.8.2020 to 23.8.2020 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.20 hrs same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road.

CSMT-Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Special (24 trips)

01109 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.10 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 19.15 hrs same day.

01110 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 20.35 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 06.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

CSMT-Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Special (24 trips)

01111 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.50 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 16.15 hrs same day.

01112 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 18.15 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chilpun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

LTT-Sawantwadi Road-LTT Special (26 trips)

01113 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.30 hrs daily from 24.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 15.50 hrs same day.

01114 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 17.30 hrs daily from 24.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 06.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

LTT-Ratnagiri-LTT special (24 trips)

01115 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.55 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Ratnagiri at 19.00 hrs same day.

01116 special will leave Ratnagiri at 20.30 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road,

Composition of all these fully reserved specials: 13 Sleeper Class, 6 second class seating reserved, o­ne AC-2 Tier, four AC-3 Tier coaches.

The 10-day festival begins on 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which falls on August 22 this year. Every year, lakhs of devotees travel to their native places in Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi from Mumbai and other cities of the state. In view of the pandemic this year, the state government has made 10-day home quarantine mandatory for the devotees on reaching villages. Moreover, the state government is already operating several Ganapati special buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).