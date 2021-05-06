Khalilah Womack, the founder, CEO, and owner of Iscream Ice Cream Rolls LLC was driven by her ambitious spirit when she started her entrepreneurial journey. With her intuitive and creative startup idea, she has added a flavorful twist to ice cream. IScream provides a variety of single servings of made-to-order, hand-rolled ice cream.

She spent nearly two decades of her professional career working with non-profit organizations, NGOs, Public-school systems, and grassroots coalitions. With her extensive experience in the field of public administration, she pursued her forever dream of starting her own entrepreneurial journey and making a difference with her business.

Despite witnessing the world of business with fresh eyes, her idea proved to be revolutionary in the world of ice cream. Soon enough Iscream Ice Cream became a popular concept among influencers that took the whole social media world by storm. Her products were recognized by some of the most famous influencers as well as celebrities who shared their yummy experience on the internet.

Khalilah has been actively trying to expand her business in various marketplaces via collaboration and conducting fruitful partnerships. She has introduced her products in two markets - take-home products and apparel to make it more lucrative.

She obtained a master’s degree from Georgia State University in 2014. She is also an alumnus of Clark Atlanta University where she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She uses her qualifications and extensive knowledge to empower her business idea and reach new heights in her entrepreneurial endeavors.

Khalilah is also co-founder of The StartUp Sisters, which is a business coaching firm. As an ambitious personality, Khalilah never holds herself back when it is about going the extra mile to gain some valuable knowledge and experience in things that could be a useful addition to her skills.

Her business idea Iscream Ice Cream was the result of her dedication towards creating something exceptional that could be the much-needed source of happiness in others life. She has a physical outlet for the same in Atlanta which is mostly packed with her customers who are eager to treat their taste buds with ice cream rolls.

She has thoughtfully curated her menu by keeping the dietary restrictions of her customers in mind. The store also offers their customers to create their own idea of perfect ice cream with a variety of options available.

As a business owner, Khalilah is more concerned about creating an unforgettable experience for her customers that makes them want to come back again and again.

Poured onto a frozen surface, rolled into delicate shapes, these ice cream rolls come in limitless flavors, colors, and toppings that are the perfect dessert to enjoy any time of the day and helps you keep the heat at bay. Next time you are in Atlanta, make IScream Ice Cream Rolls a must-visit place on your list to enjoy a quick dining experience while staying socially safe, and don’t forget to click a picture or two on the famous swing with neon lights in the background.