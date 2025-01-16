New Delhi, January 16: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of January 16, 2025, is now live, creating excitement among lottery enthusiasts. Known for its quick-paced format, the Kolkata FF lottery runs daily from Monday to Sunday, offering eight rounds or "Bazis" for participants to win big. Players can easily access the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or Kolkata FF Result Chart on official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. You can also scroll down to get the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 16.

This thrilling Kolkata Fatafat Lottery keeps players engaged every day, offering multiple chances to win. Stay tuned to see if you’re today’s lucky winner and enjoy the excitement of this popular lottery tradition! Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for January 16, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

