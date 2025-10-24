Mumbai, October 24: With just one week left in October, the women beneficiaries of Maharashtra are still waiting for the October 2025 or the 16th installment of INR 1,500 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Earlier, it was reported that the Ladki Bahin Yojana October 2025 installment would be disbursed before Diwali 2025 or on Bhau Bij (October 23).

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the NDA government's scheme has faced a delay. In the early phase, the first three payments for June, July, and August 2024 were given together in August when the scheme was launched before the state elections. In August 2025, beneficiaries had hoped to receive both July payments much earlier, but it was only credited on Rakshabandhan. Ladki Bahin Yojana Fraud: Maharashtra Government Orders Action Against 1,183 Officials and Employees for Availing Benefits of Cash Scheme With Fake Documents.

When Will Beneficiaries Receive the October Installment of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

But, there's a major update regarding the October 2025 or the 16th installment under the Mukhyamantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The Ladki Bahin Yojana October 2025 installment is likely to be credited in the last week of the month. However, no official confirmation has been given by the government yet.

What is Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Launched by the Women and Child Development Department, the scheme aims to empower women aged 21 to 65 by providing INR 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The financial assistance is intended to support women's health, nutrition, and their decision-making role within families. Ladki Bahin Yojana October 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 16th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme? Check Latest Update.

According to the Indian Express report, more than 12,000 men were granted benefits under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Maharashtra government’s flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. At least 12,431 men received the benefits and were later removed from the list of beneficiaries after verification.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Saam TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

