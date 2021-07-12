IOU Brokers has announced a partnership agreement with Swiss Bank that would allow investors to access loan options easily and faster. With is Partnership IOU Brokers’ investors will now have access to a maximum of 1 million US dollars for individuals and a maximum of 10 Million Us dollars for companies. This partnership agreement was reached on the 4th of September 2020 and is set to run for 7 years.

Thomas Jordan, Director at Swiss Bank issued a statement saying “I am very optimistic that this partnership agreement with IOU Broker, which is one of the best FOREX Brokers in the industry, will add positively to both businesses. We want to provide an avenue for more investors to make more profit in the FOREX and stock market. This means empowering investors and making available access to various loan options with a lower interest rate” he also added, “We believe that the FOREX market is a viable and fantastic investment opportunity for knowledgeable investors and the availability of loans can even make it easier for investors get better opportunity and a high return on their investments.”

Ben Carson, Managing Partner, IOU Broker also gave a speech, he said: “We believe that our investors will find great benefits with this partnership agreement, they will now have an effective way to greatly boost their returns, increase their savings, and also invest more in different assets.”

IOU Brokers understands that one of the biggest challenges investors may encounter is not having enough capital or funds to invest with. You miss a lot of investment opportunities by simply not having the funds to invest or trade with. As you know, to hit it big in the FOREX, stock, or any other investment market, you will need enough capital and a sizeable lot size to be able to increase your equity.

Trading with a smaller account leaves you prone to risky trading and thus more likely to blow your account and then keep refunding and reloading your account. Having a larger account, however, helps you to be more conservative and to trade safer or be able to sustain long-term trading with a bigger lot size.

It is very difficult for investors to obtain loans from banks especially if it to invest for the forex business considering the risks that are involved. However, with this partnership agreement between Swiss Bank and IOU Broker, you can access loans easily. The best part is that they also ensure a flexible repayment option.

What this Partnership Agreement Brings to Investors

As an investor or trader, being undercapitalized or having a small capital can have a strong negative effect on your portfolio and this is one of the mistakes you make besides not having a trading system, a good experience on the markets, and appropriate money management.

You know that it is more difficult to start with a small capital and expect to make a high profit. Small capital means little profit and big capital mean getting a more desirable amount of profit and not every investor has the funds. IOU Broker is looking to solve the issue of gross undercapitalization for its investors.

So many people will advise not taking loans to trade or invest especially if you are just starting off from a demo account. For the more experienced traders or investors, you can access quick loans with a little interest rate to help you grow your account faster.

What We Offer

IOU Broker provides you with all you need as a trader to succeed as a trader and even more. They offer state-of-the-art trading technology, and one-click access to all major U.S. exchanges and market centers, and an expansive product offering that allows users to design, test, optimize, monitor, and automate their own custom equities, options, and futures trading strategies. And this latest partnership deal goes a long way to show how far the company is willing to go to ensure success and profit for its investors.

We offer you a platform with the best tools, an unlimited number of currency pairs, commodities, and different assets to invest in. so, we have got you covered and it doesn’t matter if you are an amateur or a seasoned professional trader you will definitely find in IOU Broker a powerful trading technology, the best online brokerage services, and trading education, to help you succeed. We are committed to empowering you to unlock your trading and investor potential.