Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 16, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Information Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 12:22 PM IST
Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lottery results for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim Lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery will be announced online today on the Lottery Sambad website. The ones who have purchased the lottery tickets for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery can check the lottery results of June 16 online at lotterysambadresult.in. Results are declared three times every day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm.

On Tuesday, the lottery result for Sikkim lottery 'Dear Admire Morning' have been announced at 11.55 am. The first prize winner has won Rs 1 crore. The West Bengal lottery name for Thursday is 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' which will be announced at 4 pm while the Nagaland state lottery for Thursday, which is named 'Dear Parrot Evening' will be out at 8 pm. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1

Lottery results for Kerala lottery 'Pournami RN-436' will also be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website along with the Dhankesari Result Lottery results on Lottery Sambad. The Assam Lottery results will also be declared on the official website assamlotteries.com. Individuals can check lucky draw results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver online on the official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

