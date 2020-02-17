Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland And Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 17, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, February 17: The results for lottery Sambhad for states of West Bengal and Nagaland will be declared today, February 17 on the official website. Those who purchased the Lottery Sambad tickets can check draw results online at the official website - lotterysambadresult.in. The lucky draw results for the Kerala lottery will also be released later in the day.

The draw results of Sambad lottery 'DEAR BANGALAKSHMI TEESTA' will be declared at 4 pm in West Bengal. The first prize is Rs 50 lakh. In Nagaland, results for 'DEAR FLAMINGO EVENING' lottery will be announced at 8 pm. One lucky person will win Rs 1 crore. The winner names of these lotteries can be checked online at lotterysambadresult.in.

The Sambad Lottery results are announced thrice a day. Results for Sikkim are announced at 11:55 am. In Kerala, results for lottery ticket 'Win-Win W-552' will be released at 2:55 pm. Apart from lotterysambadresult.in, Kerala lottery results can also be checked on www.keralalotteriesresults.in.