Migrant Crisis: State-Wise List of Portals Launched by Governments For Stranded Citizens to Enter or Exit States

Migrants boarding a Shramik special train | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 7: Migrant workers and labourers are worst-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic as they are stranded in various parts of the country due to lockdown. To help them, the government has started special trains called Shramik Express from May 1 which has ferried over one lakh migrants till now. For that purpose, state-governments have launched portals for to and fro movement of stranded citizens. Punjab Govt Launches Portal For Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave For Home States.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown on March 24, inter-state travel, air travel, train, road and metros are shut. The daily wage labourers and migrants have been stuck in other states due to shutdown. Himachal Pradesh Launches Portal For Stranded Migrants to Enter or Exit The State; Here's How to Register at covid19epass.hp.gov.in.

State-Wise List of Portals Launched by State Governments for Movement of Stranded Citizens:

Madhya Pradesh- mapit.gov.in/covid-19/

Haryana- edisha.gov.in

Kolkata- wblc.gov.in

Assam- labour.assam.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh- himachal.nic.in

Uttrakhand- dsclservices.org.in

Andhra Pradesh- labour.ap.gov.in/

Delhi- delhishelterboard.in

Telangana- epass-tspolice.app.koopid.ai

Uttar Pradesh- jansunwai.up.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh- covid19.itanagarsmartcity.in

Punjab- covidhelp.punjab.gov.in

Tamil Nadu- nonresidenttamil.org

Bihar- covid19.bihar.gov.in

West Bengal- wblc.gov.in/e-services

Rajasthan- labour.rajasthan.gov.in

Jammu & Kashmir Serviceonline.gov.in

Ladakh- leh.nic.in

Karnataka- sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

Gujarat- nirdpr.org.in

Chhattisgarh- cglabour.nic.in

Odisha- covid19.odisha.gov.in

Chandigarh- admser.chd.nic.in/migrant

Jharkhand- jharkhandpravasi.in

Kerala registernorkaroots.org/nrkindia

Goa- goaonline.gov.in

Maharashtra- covid-19.maharashtra.gov.in

The stranded citizens need to visit these portals. On the landing page, they would be provided with options to enter or exit state. Depending on the requirement, the user needs to click on the option and fill all the requisite details. The government will reach out to them via SMS, phone call or email.