Himachal Pradesh Launches Portal For Stranded Migrants to Enter or Exit The State; Here's How to Register at covid19epass.hp.gov.in

Shimla, May 2: The government of Himachal Pradesh launched an online portal to facilitate the to and fro movement of stranded citizens. The portal would address those stranded in the hill-state since the imposition of lockdown, along with migrants of Himachal who are stuck in other provinces since the shutdown came into force to contain coronavirus. Here's how to register. Punjab Govt Also Launches Portal For Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave For Home States.

The stranded residents need to visit covid19epass.hp.gov.in. On the landing page, they would be provided with three options: the first is to apply for e-pass for vehicle-owners who want to enter or exit the state, second pertains to application intra-state movement, and third option is for migrants of Himachal who want to return from other provinces and don't have vehicles.

Depending on their requirement, the stranded citizens must click on on one out of the three options. On the page which follows, fill all the requisite details and press submit. The government is expected to reach out via phone or email to those who opt to return without their own vehicles.

Portal Launched by Himachal to Facilitate Migrants' Movement

The lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission was extended till May 17, via a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order issued on Friday. While the restrictions were extended for another two weeks beyond the expiry of current lockdown term on May 3, certain relaxations were announced in areas categorised as orange and green zones.

The Centre has also permitted the states to facilitate the return of migrant labourers, students and other stranded citizens. The Indian Railways ran six special trains on Friday to bring back migrants of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha from Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra.