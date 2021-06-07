Successful women are those who defy all odds and rise to the top. With the world going into lockdown, web traffic skyrocketed, as did social media use. While confined, people have developed hobbies they decided to monetize. The challenge is how to do this when people are stuck inside. The answer is to engage your brand with your target audience. Thanks to her ability to interpret internet use and social media strategies, leading Instagram star Natalie Monroe established a strong digital footprint. This means she was able to introduce her brand to target audiences and thrive amidst a global pandemic.

While the world was unprepared for the pandemic, the opposite held true for Natalie. An advocate of social media campaigns, she was in an optimal place when COVID swept the globe. In no time, Natalie was able to increase discovery and engagement.

One of the things that set social media marketing apart is its interaction between celebrities and their audiences. As per Natalie, "the pandemic fueled new online communities, creating a haven of support during difficult times." She adds, "celebrities, brands, businesses could talk to their audiences, and audiences could talk to each other, creating a truly unique opportunity for everyone to build a strong relationship with people."

Natalie Monroe did not overlook this phenomenon but encouraged others to embrace it and use it as a method to create brand loyalty.

It isn't very often an individual or brand can experience monumental growth during a worldwide tragedy that cripples the global economy. Yet Natalie saw a silver lining to not only make her personal brand strong but also helped spread positivity and motivation through her social media posts. These extraordinary accomplishments alone make her an example; others should follow even when the odds are stacked against them.

Natalie also shares that when it comes to the online world, people can range from pleasant to obnoxious. One of the most important lessons public figures and celebrities need to learn is that personal feelings come in second place. You have to learn how to ignore others and follow your passion, no matter what. "Separating yourself from the opinions of others can be as challenging as it is necessary," she says.

As someone who is always in the public eye, Natalie Monroe knows this balancing act very well. After all, a celebrity's reputation matters, but it should not take a toll on their stress levels. Natalie explains, "A large majority of the time, celebrities, models, and social media stars are pondered with love and admiration from their fans and followers. However, in the anonymous web of social media, trolls often target public figures with mean comments." She adds, "In such scenarios, one must remember one thing - stop worrying what other people think."

When it comes to interacting with your fans, the objective is to connect, engage, and enjoy the conversations. However, if you're trolled, you must either take action and block such accounts. Natalie states that "Not letting hate comments impact your mental wellbeing and self-image are equally important. Celebrities and those who live their lives openly in the public domain must know where to draw a line. You must stop caring for haters and those who try to bring you down for no reason."

While constructive feedback or suggestions are more than welcome, celebrities should not pay heed to mean comments. "Opinions matter when they're aimed at building you up, but they don't when they're only intended to bring you down," elaborates Natalie Monroe.

Natalie believes that a lot of people have a misconception that you need to go all out when it comes to promoting your brand online. This might work for some brands, but there is a fine line between too much and an effective strategy. Natalie shares, "Minimalism is defined as a style or technique based on sparseness and simplicity. Therefore, minimalism in your personal branding removes distractions and zeroes in on what you have to offer." This lets you focus on scaling your brand and the strategies you will utilize to achieve this.

Natalie Monroe elaborates further, "Minimalism leads directly to hustle, which can be a major path to success. Understand this term because it is essential in the online world." When not used as slang, hustle means busy activity and to work energetically. Hustle also means to conduct your business assertively and be competitive. When Natalie states the importance of hustling, she refers to "setting realistic goals, working efficiently and strategically, as these are core components of success."

Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, people need to find meaning in their work. As per Natalie Monroe, "When you prepare for a launch, you must find meaning in your own brand. If you don't connect with your brand, how is your audience supposed to?"

Those who find meaning in their work put more energy and effort. This applies to not just Instagram celebrities and influencers but to public figures, brands, and companies, alike. Not only does this result in a positive brand image, but it also results in audiences believing in your brand as well as building long-term mutual relationships.

According to Natalie, social media marketing has become one of the dominant mediums to connect with audiences. It is free, and it has the possibility of reaching millions of people. More importantly, it is organic. Word of mouth has gone digital, and a favorable online presence can boost a company from startup to superstar. Natalie shares some valuable tips to master social media skills and take your personal brand to the next level.

Never Stop Learning

A person's education is never finished. The first thing you must understand is that traditional education doesn't cover social media. "When you graduate from college or high school, you are in the real world. This is where your education truly begins, and you learn the skills that truly pay," says Natalie. Education will take you so far; reality will take you even further. If you have ever heard the adage "there are only so many things you can learn in a classroom," now is the time to apply it. "On social media, you have to be dynamic and ready to make changes on the fly. Life is fluid, and you must move with it to stay ahead," explains Natalie Monroe.

No Cheap Shortcuts

While social media marketing might be fiscally free, it takes time, effort, and energy to develop effective marketing strategies. This might include countless hours of online research or comb over marketing books. Natalie states, "Time is money, and even if the knowledge is free, that time could have been used to make money. This is a bit of a vicious cycle; thus, time management while learning social media marketing is crucial."

Surround Yourself With Smart People

You need to surround yourself with intelligent people who are as passionate about social media as you are. Let's be honest; people have strengths and weaknesses. "Identifying your weaknesses and surrounding yourself with people who excel in your shortfalls is an equation for a successful social media presence," says Natalie. "Let go of your pride and hire people who are smarter than you. This is a tactic you will probably applaud with pride rather than cringe in regret," she concludes.

These tactics might look simple, but they take a great deal of strength to engage. When it comes to making a successful online presence, you don't have to worry about being the smartest person in the room; focus on being the wisest person in the room.