The Indian real estate sector is going to witness a real turnaround in 2021. And this growth is propelled by several factors. It is difficult to pinpoint a single factor that may be responsible for this change. It is attributed to various trending changes in the coming months.

The Indian real estate sector is going to witness a real turnaround in 2021. And this growth is propelled by several factors. It is difficult to pinpoint a single factor that may be responsible for this change. It is attributed to various trending changes in the coming months.

Mumbai- India is one nation that has defied the logic of slowing down even in the pandemic. And it has been made possible due to advancements in the real estate and construction sector. Industry experts like Shravan Gupta pinpoint to facts that Real Estate is the second most progressive sector. A view that has been echoed by many financial experts and market analysts well. It's quite hard to pinpoint a single factor or trend rather there are various factors responsible for this encouraging change.

Building

People prefer to live in mid-tier cities.

This is the latest trend that has become visible in every major Indian city. Due to work flexibility and emerging WFH culture, people are willing to live in small and mid-level cities like Bhopal and Kanpur. This has come as a boon for such cities as more and more builders like Shravan Gupta are flogging to these cities. Real experts believe that this is the ultimate game-changer in the Indian real estate sector. Something which was not noticeable 20 years ago and is going to continue till 2022.

Better lifestyle choices and amenities.

When it comes to luxury like property. It’s quite hard to compromise on amenities and lifestyle. Earlier, the best homes were available in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. But it isn’t the case now as developers like Shravan Gupta are targeting the mid-level cities as well. The properties made there have various advantages which big cities lack.

Space- The availability of space is higher in smaller cities hence builders are making larger homes here. This change has been made possible due to the elevated demand for properties by the working force who wish to live in small cities.

Good lifestyle- Life is much easier in a small city as the cost of living is low. This has drawn many people who now wish to live a healthy life with high-end homes.

Good Government initiatives have proven fruitful.

The government has realised the value of investing in Real estate. With this change in mind, there are certain schemes and plans which have been put in motion. Most prominent amongst these is Smart city schemes. And builders like Shravan Gupta have reaped the full benefits of such a scheme. They are planning to build large townships in small cities.

Offices are allowing people to move to smaller towns.

Many companies are now allowing their staff to live and work from towns like Indore and Kanpur. This has become a profitable venture for builders like Shravan Gupta who are cashing in on this development.

Also, some companies are now building their offices in small towns. This holds for some major IT companies like Wipro.

This is bound to make Real Estate a true market leader in the coming months. And make Growth a new India story.