Mumbai, September 20: Mumbai is set to witness a landmark moment in India’s maritime tourism as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) on Saturday. Located at Indira Dock, the sprawling terminal is part of India’s ambitious port development initiative and has been built to accommodate millions of domestic and international cruise passengers annually. The terminal, designed with a modern maritime theme, aims to elevate India’s cruise tourism sector to global standards.

Pictures of the terminal have already surfaced, revealing a stunning lobby with one side facing the sea. The interiors feature wave-like patterns on the ceiling and blue benches paired with orange and red waiting chairs. Mood lighting enhances the overall ambiance, while the exterior boasts a massive LED screen, emphasizing the terminal’s futuristic design. With operations already commencing on April 21, 2025, under Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the terminal promises a seamless and luxurious travel experience. PM Modi Gujarat Visit Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Over INR 34,200 Crore at Jawahar Maidan in Bhavnagar.

Key Features of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT)

The terminal covers over 415,000 square feet and can accommodate up to five cruise ships simultaneously.

Designed to handle approximately 1 million passengers annually, or around 10,000 passengers per day.

Equipped with 72 check-in and immigration counters for smooth and efficient passenger processing.

Parking facilities can host over 300 vehicles at a time.

Developed under the Cruise Bharat Mission, adhering to the latest global standards.

Supports three pillars of the Cruise Bharat Mission: Ocean and Harbour Cruises, River and Inland Cruises, and Island and Lighthouse Cruises.

Cruise operations officially began on April 21, 2025, flagged off by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Wavy ceiling design reflects maritime identity, with functional and minimalist architectural elements.

Total project investment amounts to INR 556 crores.

Mumbai Monorail Suspended: MMRDA Temporarily Suspends Monorail Services for Major Upgrades. Expected to significantly boost India’s cruise tourism sector and contribute to economic growth.

Photos of MICT

PHOTO | Mumbai: PM Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on September 20, marking a new era for modern cruise travel in the city. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/BaZ6VHrpei — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

The inauguration of the MICT marks a new chapter in India’s maritime tourism journey, combining world-class infrastructure with modern aesthetics. With its state-of-the-art facilities, the terminal is poised to attract both domestic and international tourists, strengthening India’s position on the global cruise tourism map.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2025 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).