Hoshiarpur, September 3: A 27-year-old man was hacked to death in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district by six people over personal enmity. The incident took place on Thursday in Garhshankar city of the district. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Soni. He was attacked by sharp-edged weapons. At the time of the incident, Soni was at his house located at ward no. 13.

According to a report published in The Tribune, six people entered Soni’s house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons when he was sleeping in his room on the first floor. A the time of the incident, the deceased’s mother had gone out while his sister was working in the kitchen. Soni, maternal uncle Harkamal Singh was also sitting nearby.

Harkamal tried to stop the attackers, but they kept attacking Soni. According to the media report, after entering the victim’s house, the accused closed the main door. Soni was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. As per the victim’s mother, Soni had a quarrel with some people some time ago.

The victim’s mother further added that police booked some people, but no action was taken against them. However, the police denied any laxity in the case. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. They have started an investigation into the case to find out the reason for the murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).