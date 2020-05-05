Samsung, LG Bet on Pre-booking Offers to Woo Customers Amid Extended Lockdown

Samsung. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 5: Consumer electronics giants like Samsung and LG have initiated pre-bookings of products via digital channels to help customers, who are at home during the lockdown, purchase items like smart TVs and home appliances that will be delivered later by local retailers. Retail shops remained closed for more than a month due to the nationwide lockdown from March 25 which was imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

With the government easing lockdown restrictions in the third phase starting from May 4, consumer durables makers are expecting a revival in the demand. Both LG and Samsung have opened bookings for various products on their websites for limited periods and are offering gifts of up to Rs 10,000 on pre-bookings made during the lockdown period. LG has opened pre-bookings till May 15 and Samsung by May 8. Samsung's UpComing Galaxy Smartphones Likely to Feature BOE OLED Screens.

They are extending other incentives like no-cost EMIs and cashbacks apart from promising home delivery of products through their network of retail sales network. "As a precaution against the spread of the pandemic, Samsung has made arrangements across its retail and distribution channel, to help consumers to pre-book products, without having to step out of their homes.

They can book their Samsung products online on Samsung Shop for which express deliveries will be done from the nearest Samsung Authorised Retailer," the company said in a statement. Under its 'Stay Home. Stay Happy … Log in to Great Offers', Samsung is offering cashbacks on products like TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and smart ovens.

It may be noted that consumer electronics companies see a major spike in sales of products like air conditioners, refrigerators and fans during the summer months. Given that these companies saw literally no sales in the 40-days of lockdown, they are keen to woo customers with the best offers to boost sales.

But the companies are also focussed on ensuring that they comply with the regulations. The current rules allow standalone shops to operate but malls are still mandated to remain closed. E-commerce companies are allowed to deliver all products in Orange and Green Zones but can ship only essential items like grocery, healthcare and pharmaceutical products in Red Zones.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President of Samsung India Consumer Electronics Business, said through the pre-book offer, the company wants to ensure that deliveries are made to consumers at the fastest pace.

"Through our pre-book offer on Samsung Shop, we want to ensure our consumers get the fastest delivery possible as per Government regulation on relaxation of lockdown from a Samsung authorised retailer nearest to them, without having to step out of their homes till normalcy returns," he said.

LG Electronics too, has started pre-booking for product categories in Home Appliances, Home Electronics and Mobile segment. It is offering cashback, Flexi EMIs and gift vouchers and free maintenance packages for its products to woo customers. Products would be delivered by the companies soon as the restrictions are lifted by the authorities in different parts of the country.