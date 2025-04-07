Mumbai, April 7: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the Shillong Teer Results of today, April 7, shortly. Results of Shillong Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai will be published on online portals including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. Lottery players can also check the Shillong Ter Result and its winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 7, 2025, below.

It must be noted that the Shillong Teer results are declared after the Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. The speculative lottery game is played twice a day from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday observed as a holiday. Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the eight Teer games test players' skills and patience. These games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 05 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 07, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games consist of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2 whose results and winning numbers are announced after the Teer games are finished. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer games attract people not only from Shillong but also from nearby areas and all walks of life. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Results and know its winning numbers by visiting the websites mentioned above.

They can also download the PFD file from the websites to find the Shillong Teer winning numbers for today's Round 1 and Round 2 games. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

A traditional archery-based competition, the Shillong Teer games provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills while offering players an opportunity to win various prizes. The speculative lottery game requires players to place bets on numbers from 0 to 99. This is followed by local archers shooting arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. Only the last two digits of all arrows that hit the target are determined to be winning numbers.

Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, the Shillong Teer is completely legal and regulated by the Nagaland government. The Teer games are not only entertaining but also display a blend of skill and traditions while continuing to grow in popularity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).