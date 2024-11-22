Mumbai, November 22: As archers take aim at the targets, the much-awaited Shillong Teer Results are set to be announced today, November 22, 2024. Popular games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai are part of this traditional archery-based lottery, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result Chart will contain the winning numbers for both rounds of each game. Players eagerly await the outcome, with predictions based on the number of arrows that hit the target. For the latest updates, visit meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, hoping for a win. Played in two rounds, the games offer excitement and anticipation as archers' arrows determine the winning numbers. Today’s Shillong Teer Result will reveal the lucky numbers for the morning and night rounds of Shillong Teer, alongside the Khanapara, Juwai, and Jowai Ladrymbai games. Check out the full results chart for each game and stay updated by visiting the mentioned websites for live updates and results of both rounds. Shillong Teer Results Today, November 21 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 22, 2024: Where and How To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer result for November 22, 2024, follow these simple steps. First, visit one of the official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. On the homepage, look for the latest result section, typically labelled as "Shillong Teer Result", for the corresponding date. You’ll find two separate rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, displaying the winning numbers based on the number of arrows hitting the target. Once you locate the result chart for November 22, 2024, click on the link to view the complete list of winning numbers for all the games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Mumbai Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Know Whether Betting and Gambling Are Legal or Illegal in India.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 76

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and surrounding areas. It is organised by KHASA and involves participants betting on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game is played in two rounds—Round 1 and Round 2—where archers shoot arrows at a target, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target.

Participants win based on their predictions. Shillong Teer is legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya, with a strong cultural and community following. The game is conducted under strict guidelines and is one of the few legal forms of gambling in the region.

