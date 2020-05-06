Sigourney Belle on Transforming Lives Through Spirituality

Sigourney Belle

Our audience is keen to read stories of women entrepreneurs and leaders creating a difference in the world. Tell us about yourself and your area of work.

My name is Sigourney Belle.

Sigourney means ‘the conqueror’ and belle signifies ‘beauty’. I believe that the meaning of our name holds a vibration, rooted in deep truth and meaning. The essence of my life work is about reflecting back to people their innate beauty and power and I have created an empire, called The Wildgrace Movement, which runs global training programs for women in the Devotional Tantric Movement Arts.

I am devoted to helping people find their own inner source of beauty & connection to the divine. I am passionate about redefining and creating new paradigms of reality that exist beyond the rational mind; to help people to access the source of limitless abundance and creativity which comes from transcending our conditioning and to access the deepest elixir of magic that exists in the depths of our soul.

My desire is to pave a new way ahead for others. I am a leader and see myself as being one of the key catalysts for instigating and initiating large scale and global change in the field of spirituality. My core desire and the reason I am here on this planet is to help awaken people to the feeling of being home; of feeling safe and relaxed in their bodies and connected to the part of themselves that knows their own beauty, value, and worth in the world. It is to help return people to their innate source of wisdom and power so that they can operate in the world from a space of sovereignty and freedom. It is to reflect back to people their wholeness and their genius and to help people live a deeply fulfilling, creative life that is abundant, ecstatic, and alive.

I am a writer & International Bestselling Author on Amazon with my latest release, Levianthan a #1 Bestseller 6 countries as well as being the leading non-fiction book in Australia on Amazon.

I run Global training programs with The Wildgrace Movement and have over 100 teachers in 4 countries worldwide who are teaching the modality that I have had accredited through the International Institute of Complimentary therapies - The Parasympathetic Restoration Formula (R), a revolutionary healing modality that teaches people how to access their own innate healing power, intuition, and creativity. My desire is to spread this work and to change the way that the current medical model works. To move from treating symptoms, to understanding that every symptom has a root, psycho spiritual cause.

By empowering individuals to awaken their own intuitive healing abilities, we can give the power back to them to help them see that they are responsible for understanding their own bodies and to teach them how they can work with organic, natural healing processes to unravel tension, illness, and disease.

Beyond healing, I believe that we all have access to a state of consciousness, which Jung calls the super consciousness, that allows us to access our own divinity, our higher vision, creativity, and connection to a source of love and abundance beyond what we can logically comprehend with our minds. When we learn how to access this part of ourselves and live according to our divine blueprint, we are able to access a force of unlimited power and creativity, which drives us forwards and enables us to live a life that is deeply enriching and magical.

Your book Levianthan just became a bestseller in 6 countries. Please elaborate on the core idea behind writing this book.

My book is powerful text that prophesizes the current age of revolution; it will move you to your core. This book is designed to take you on a journey beyond your mind and into states of deep creative awakening, to remember your innate soul blueprint and genius codes. Described by readers as "not just a book, but a deep soul retrieving experience", this book is a portal into creative and spiritual awakening.

What are the key elements the book details about?

Levianthan is about rewriting new paradigms of reality, that exist beyond the limitations of the mind and to the realm of the infinite; the creative consciousness and realm of 'God' consciousness, that gives us access to healing powers, deep psychic gifts, and creative awakening. It explores the taboo and has a focus on topics such as business, creativity, and new age healing and offers poetic musings that go beyond the logical mind to speak directly to the soul of the reader.

Were there any phases of ‘writer’s block’ while Levianthan was being written? If yes, how did you overcome it?

I experienced writer's block a lot during my journey of writing my book. As a writer, I don't believe anyone is exempt from the experience of feeling stuck creatively. This is something that I address and speak to in Levianthan, which is a book designed specifically with the intention of awakening and igniting the codes to creativity.

The way that I overcome any creative blocks is not by pushing through them. I go and do something that switches off my mind and allows my body to relax. I walk in nature, exercise, take a Magnesium/Epsom salt bath, sing, or dance. It is through taking your mind completely off the task to relax the mind and body that we can create the internal space for new ideas to be ignited.

There are also specific rituals and energetic clearing practices you can work with to locate a particular subconscious block and shift it, in a single moment. Practices such as Chinese meridian point clearing and kinesiology as well as EFT (the emotional freedom technique) are powerful tools for this, that I work with daily to help me show up for my creative projects. I also work with a Shamanic Altar, which allows me to connect more deeply with the medicine of my work so that I can communicate with the creative essence of what it is I am sharing creatively.

How can one access their creativity and gifts of intuition by working on their psycho spiritual blocks? What techniques you would suggest?

Techniques that I speak about in detail in Levianthan are practices that involve meditative movements, such as Tantric Dance as well as yin yoga, Tantric breathwork, and practices to activate, enhance and unlock the flow of our sexual energy.

Why?

It is well known in Ancient traditions, from Taoist to Vedic lineages and others, that our sexual energy is the source of our creative energy. The stronger our libido, the stronger our creative drive. They are interlinked. In Taoism, they call our sexual energy our sacred essence, or 'Jing'. It is the sacred elixir of life and when we nourish our bodies and our health, it allows this energy, the energy that gives us life and power, to build. This enables a greater creative drive. I work with a Tantric self-pleasure ritual every day. In the book, I speak intimately about how one can create a sacred Tantric practice for themselves.

For women, a ‘yoni egg’ practice is also an immensely powerful practice for building and maintaining this energy. Working with breathwork techniques to move sexual energy through the body and up to our minds and higher consciousness centers is a powerful practice to enhance intuition. Other practices include spending time in nature, time alone in meditation, kundalini yoga, plant medicine work, and more.

Personally, my intuition has always been strong and has grown stronger through spontaneous awakenings. I have a daily practice, however, I do not feel my spiritual practice was responsible for my psychic awakening. In saying that, I do believe it is like a muscle - It can be developed over time with really simple practices that still the body and mind and allow for deeper listening. I vouch for integrative mind-body practices and a Tantric Self Pleasure ritual with sublimation breathwork is my number one suggestion. Have a read of my book and start implementing the practice and see where it takes you - If it is effective, it will transform your mind. You can expect to feel deeper sensitivity, empathy, awareness, and heightened intuition and creativity. This is what most of my clients report even after just one session working with this practice.

As a medical intuitive and clairvoyant, what all does your work involve?

When I was working within the medical field as a specialist Physiotherapist within the realm of neurological rehabilitation, I could see and feel what was happening in people's bodies beyond what could be seen with the eyes. I was able to track the root cause of their illness within their subconscious. I wasn't allowed to advise outside of my role as a Physiotherapist, which I found challenging and which led to me eventually leaving the medical industry to start my own business.

I broke away from working within the medical model to work for myself and spent the first few years working with clients, helping them shift the root cause of their pathology. I then studied and moved into the field of Tantra, which led to me seeing private clients and creating training programs for women through The Wildgrace Movement, my Global Enterprise which has teachers globally in over 4 countries. The practices I teach within my training programs are specifically designed to awaken the creative and psychic intuitive nature of the individual. I believe we all have extrasensory gifts; it is about learning how to sensitize ourselves to life beyond the 5 senses. My work now is multi-faceted. I teach in-person and online training programs through my company, The Wildgrace Movement and also have my private, intuitive business "summoning" sessions. I call them summoning sessions as they involve calling forth the spirit or entity of a business to develop an energetic and intuitive connection to the business. I utilize my clairvoyance to help people gain clarity over their own unique gifts and creative intelligence and genius so that they can show up with deep purpose and create a life they love.

What are some of the benefits of The Parasympathetic Restoration Technique™ that you have developed?

Our parasympathetic nervous system is the branch of our nervous system that allows our body to go into rest and digest mode. It is only in a space of rest that we can truly heal and restore balance to our bodies. I believe that our bodies are always attempting to heal and come back to a natural state of wellness and health. We just have to create the space for deep rest, to allow for this to happen.

In my experience, it is through learning how to access states of deep meditative rest that we can also learn how to slow our awareness down and access deeper creativity and connection to our intuition.

Often, we go looking to fulfill ourselves by doing more. This formula is about finding fulfillment through cultivating a restful nervous system and sourcing feelings such as abundance, fulfillment, and ease, from within us.

It is not about doing nothing, it is about learning how to find a state of restfulness internally so that when we are moving through life, it is from a space of rest and inner contentment. We cannot do this by stilling the mind alone. We need to learn how to relax our nervous system and restore the flow of energy through our body’s meridian lines and energetic channels. We do this by working with the practices I teach in my training, which unwinds the nervous system into deep rest.

Your clients must have gone through many life-transformative experiences through your coaching sessions. Would you like to share some of them with the readers?

Yes. The clients I work with often turn their lives around in just one session/training. The spaces I hold are ritualistic. I work with High Magic and Alchemical processes specifically designed to recalibrate people back to a state of health, wellbeing, and spiritual and material abundance. My client experiences are extremely varied and it depends on what the client is coming to me for. One woman had stopped bleeding for a year and had tried everything; it wasn't until she did The Wildgrace Movement training that she was able to get to the root of the issue and her menstrual cycle returned to normal.

Any upcoming projects you are working on? What else can we expect coming from your genius in the next few months?

I will be releasing my new podcast, THE DARK DRIP in May, which will focus on bringing light to the more tabooed and unspoken topics within society; topics that delve into mysticism, sacred sexuality, and ritual. The podcast intends to address ideas that are at the forefront of consciousness and that awaken people to seeing reality from a new perspective. It will involve both experiential practices, such as guided meditations and rituals, as well as educational topics. I am also working on my next book which will be released in September. THE DARK DRIP focuses on teaching the top-secret rituals and practices I have developed and use in my own work-life. The practices help me navigate my business from an unconventional standpoint.

I have my ongoing offerings - THE WILDGRACE teacher training can be accessed via our website www.thewildgracemovement.com. We have just introduced an exciting 3-day Embodied Leadership training which we are launching in June as well as a mixed online teacher training, in August.

I have two books I am currently working on, RAPTURE - The Holy Longing and OUT OF THE SHADOWS.

Another exciting offer coming up is THE HOUSE OF THE HOLY, which I am creating alongside other powerful leaders in the spiritual space and this will be a monthly offering, launching in August. Designed to be similar to a 'church' but instead, people come to experience their divine awakening through their bodies, with shamanic sound healing, meditation, ritual, spoken word, temple dance, and more. This is a global event, open to everyone and can be found through our main website, www.theasatara.com.

