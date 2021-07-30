Comprehensive security systems are meant to deal with threat prevention, ensuring access control to the enterprise's territory and protected items, monitoring the situation in real time, and taking immediate action in the event of an emergency.

Before beginning installation work, it is necessary to understand the basic components comprising a robust security system. The kits offered by security firms usually include the following services:

Surveillance Systems

To ensure adequate security for your property, you will need a protection plan that involves surveillance. Video surveillance systems are placed inside and outside buildings, designed to work in various weather conditions, including at night. Recent statistics claim that the very presence of a camera scares off up to 80% of potential robbers - none of them want to be caught for crimes.

If the building's adjacent territory occupies a decent area, it’s a good idea to draw up its detailed plan. The design of the surveillance system should take into account both natural and architectural features.

Access Control

Access control is the first thing any business should take care of. Regardless of the size of your business, adopting a contemporary access control system can help you save money on traditional security. Access control devices allow you to prevent theft through restricting access to different areas within your building, while also keeping track of user traffic, as it is dated and recorded for each unique card.

Alarm Monitoring

Alarm monitoring is a central incident response hub that collects data from all sensors. It sends out notifications on time and keeps track of the chronology of events.

A smoke detector incident, for instance, will trigger the alarm monitoring service to notify the fire department, whereas a medical alert signal will be directed to ambulance or paramedic services.

Benefits of an Integrated Approach

Security and control must be applied at all levels, and an integrated strategy allows you to secure your property in the most effective manner possible. The strategy results in a unified signal exchange environment among the various elements. All systems work in unison, simultaneously performing the functions of control, containment, hazard detection, assessment, and reaction, offering total protection.

