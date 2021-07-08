Some industry leaders may have carved success-enabling paths from the time they have managed to form a clear-cut vision at the get-go. However, there are others who were able to secure reputable positions after quite some time by dipping their toes into a variety of trades. People's beliefs that success is defined from the moment they realize their potential is outdated, considering many entrepreneurial powerhouses have come out victorious after a series of turns and unexpected detours. One such power player who has managed to shape his pursuits after delving into a variety of fields is Tyler McBoom, an esteemed entrepreneur and the CEO of Measured Results, CPAs.

Measured Results is a full-service accounting firm that has been making waves across the industry with its strategic growth solutions and creative tax planning strategies. This powerhouse emerges as a one-stop-shop for all clients' accounting needs, from tax return annual filings and tax planning to virtual financial coaching, monthly bookkeeping, and payroll services. Unlike other accounting firms across the United States, Measured Results focuses on being proactive in everything it does, going beyond the corners of filling out forms and advising the best possible solutions for their small business owner clients. This multifaceted entity not only provides accounting strategies to its clients but also strives to collaborate with them, pushing for growth and improving overall financial performance in their respective businesses. Indeed, this trailblazing accounting company is more than what meets the eye.

"We are dedicated to moving clients forward, consistently adding proactive value in our services. This, I believe, distinguishes us apart from our competitors in the accounting space," Measured Results CEO Tyler McBoom explained.

Over the years, Measured Results has been widely acclaimed as a leader across the financial realm. As a matter of fact, this entity has massively contributed to the space, being named by Accounting Today as one of the Top 20 Accounting Firms to Work For in 2020. It has not only catapulted many businesses towards financial stability, but this emerging powerhouse also has helped steer countless aspirants to success by consistently transcending limitations and breaking boundaries thanks to its passion-driven leader, Tyler McBoom. Although this multi-talented mogul began as an aspiring writer, he went on to pursue a career in accounting after realizing his passion for the craft. The complexities surrounding Tyler's expertise on two distinct trades have allowed him to become a leader in a wide variety of fields in the industry, becoming a powerhouse in the accounting realm while making a mark as a best-selling author with the recent release of his bestselling book, Cash Flow and Grow. On top of that, his know-how about the entrepreneurial scene has been attributed to the passion of his father, the brilliant man behind their first family business. Without a doubt, these circumstances justified Tyler's rise to fame, propelling businesses towards achieving success.

With no intentions of slowing down any time soon, Tyler McBoom hopes to emerge triumphantly in the coming years and help more businesses, especially during these trying times. The COVID-19 pandemic has truly shaken small businesses to the core. “Whether real or imagined, it feels like there has been a war on small business recently,” Tyler McBroom said. “We at Measured Results are here to do our part and help small business owners everywhere win that war.”