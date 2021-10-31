Prayagraj, October 31: A man allegedly thrashed his 45-year-old wife to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Saturday morning due to a domestic dispute. The incident took place at the Kacchi Sadak in the Daryaganj area of the district. The deceased was identified as Rashmi Yadav. The accused husband, Balshyam Yadav, was arrested by the police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

The couple git married in 1999. Balshyam is an owner of a flour mill. As per a report by The Times of India, the incident took place at around 6: 30 am on Saturday. The accused hit his wife with an iron road. He hit his wife with the rod on the forehead. Bakshyam left the woman bleeding.

Neighbours rushed to the spot and took the woman to a hospital. Doctors declared her dead on arrival. The couple used to quarrel over family issues. The Rashmi's body was sent for postmortem. The police have launched an investigation into the case. The accused was arrested. The couple had one son and two daughters.

In a similar incident last month, a man thrashed his wife to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The video of the incident also surfaced on social media. The horrific visuals show that the woman, who was allegedly brutally assaulted by her husband, had blood dripping from her mouth. The woman was rushed to a hospital. She died during the treatment. A case of murder and dowry was filed in the matter.

