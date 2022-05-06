Mumbai, May 6: According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea will intensify into a Low-Pressure Area on Friday, moving northwestward while developing. Due to this, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will witness gusty winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms until Saturday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman sea for the next 3 days and into the southwest, the central Bay of Bengal for the next 5 days.

Check Tweet by IMD:

A Low Pressure Area has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning of today, the 06th May 2022. To move northwestwards and intensify into a depression during next 48 hours. @moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/Z8YBFCz9vh — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 6, 2022

Apart from this, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over the region on May 6. While isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha during the next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph over the region on May 6. Weather Update: 'Brace for Another Spell of Heatwave From Weekend', Says IMD.

Down south, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds to lash Kerala-Mahe, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are forecast over isolated pockets of Rajasthan between May 7 and 9; south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha from May 8 to 9. As per the IMD, there would be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures over Northwest, and Central India by 2 to 3 degrees during the next 4 to 5 days. While there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest parts of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2022 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).