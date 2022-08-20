Mumbai, August 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of India for the next few days. According to IMD, a Low-Pressure Area, that was formed Thursday, concentrated into a depression over the northwest and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal on August 19.

IMD has predicted fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Odisha on August 20 and 23, while over Jharkhand and Telangana on August 20. Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and East Madhya Pradesh are also likely to witness similar conditions from August 20 to 21. West Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Konkan & Goa region to witness widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning from August 20 to 22. Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Falls, Thunderstorms Over Konkan and Goa From August 20–22; Skymet Says 'Offshore Trough From South Gujarat to Maharashtra Coast Persists'.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over north Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh on August 20 and over West Madhya Pradesh on August 21. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to witness fairly widespread rainfall on August 20.

IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over north Haryana & Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh on August 20th.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2022 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).