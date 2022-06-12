The Meteorological Department has given great news to the people of Delhi battling the heat. Southwest Monsoon has reached Mumbai. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a slight relief from the continuing heat wave in North, West and Central India. According to IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to drop by 2 to 3 degrees next week.

According to IMD, monsoon is progressing at the right pace. In such a situation, heavy rains are expected in the coming 3-4 days in Goa and Konkan areas. At the same time, according to IMD, moisture-rich easterly winds in Delhi-NCR can provide relief from the scorching heat from June 16. There is a possibility of thunder and rain in Delhi on June 16. At the same time, in Madhya Pradesh, pre-monsoon rains used to start every year between June 5 and 10. But this time there is no pre-monsoon inflow. Because of this, the heat has increased the uneasiness of the people. However, there is a possibility of getting relief from the heat here next week. According to the forecast, monsoon will enter MP from June 15. Before this, pre-monsoon activities will be seen. Climate Change Made India’s 2022 Heatwave ‘30 Times More Likely’, Says Study

IMD said that from Sunday June 12, pre-monsoon activity can be seen over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. On the other hand, above normal temperature will remain in North Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh till June 15. Till June 15, the temperature will be between 40 degree Celsius and 43 degree Celsius. Some parts of North West India including Delhi-NCR may get some relief on June 11-12. The weekend will be cloudy but there is no chance of rain. There may be thunderstorms from June 16 onwards, which is expected to bring a lot of relief from the heat. Heatwave Returns to Pockets in Central, Northwest India

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a strong possibility of heat wave in the northern parts of Rajasthan today. However, the temperature is expected to drop by two to four degrees Celsius in the coming days in the southern parts due to thunderstorms.

According to this, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain and strong winds with thunder at some places on June 12-13 in the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions of the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2022 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).