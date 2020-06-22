Kolkata, June 22: The world's first digital Rath Yatra, which would cover six continents, has been planned by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Tuesday, June 23. The virtual Rath Yatra will be held on June 23. The reason for planning a digital yatra this year has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival in which Lord Jagannath is scheduled to be held on June 23 this year. The first digital yatra, named ‘Mercy in Wheels’, would be held in six continents, in 108 rathas.

It is believed that the devotee washes away all his sins if he gets a glimpse of Lord Jagannath on this day. "ISKCON Mayapur is extremely pleased to present, the first ever round-the-world, Digital Rath Yatra! ", information on the 'Mercy On Website' read. Puri Rath Yatra 2020 Likely to be Held Without Devotees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

ISKCON Digital Yatra 2020: Date and Time

The ISKCON Digital Yatra in six continents across the world, which has been touted as the world's biggest Rath Yatra, will be held on June 23 – 24, 2020. The duration of the ISKCON Digital Yatra would be 24 hours. According to a official site named 'Mercy on wheels', a total of 108 raths will participate in the virtual yatra this year. The ISKCON Digital Yatra will begin on June 23 at 8 am IST and will continue for 24 hours. The virtual yatra across the 6 continents will end on June 24 at 8 am.

ISKCON Digital Yatra Schedule 2020

Date June 23 – 24, 2020 Duration 24 Hours No of Rathas 108 Time 8.00 am (IST) onwards Places 6 continents

Where to Watch

Devotees can visit the official website of Iskcon Kolkata and watch the digital yatra live on iskconkolkata.com. Here is the live Link for the world's first digital yatra in 2020. People can also visit the official website of 'Mercy on Wheels' mercyonwheel.com to catch all the live updates of the the ISKCON Digital Yatra.

Taking a look back at the history of ISKCON Rath Yatra, the first Rath Yatra was held by the organization’s founder Srila Prabhupad in San Francisco in 1967. Earlier this month, ISKCON spokesmen said that taking out of Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings Lord Balabhadra and Subhadra Devi on rathas or chariots would involve the risk of contamination as a large number of

devotees would flock to have a glimpse of the dieties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).