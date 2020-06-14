Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Baramulla District

India ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:13 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Baramulla District
Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Baramulla, June 14: Pakistan on Sunday again shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Baramulla district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.

Notably, this is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani rangers in Rampur sector in the last three days.n Earlier in the morning, one Indian Army jawan lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials informed ANI.

Baramulla district Ceasefire Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan
