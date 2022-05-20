Srinagar, May 20: The Indian Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in which one intruding terrorist was killed. Jammu and Kashmir: CBI Raids Residence of Senior IAS Officer In Connection With Corruption Case

The Defence sources said, "An unidentified terrorist was killed by the Army's 3/9 GR during an infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district today."

Sources said the operation was still going on in the area.

Further details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2022 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).