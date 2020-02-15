US President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is looking forward to going to India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Below is Donald Trump's tweet: Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020 Madhya Pradesh's General Administration Minister Govind Singh has apologised to the farmers for the delay in waiving off the farm loan as promised by Rahul Gandhi. This was second such apology by Govind. According to a directive issued by Directorate of Education in Delhi, all heads of schools have been requested to attend oath ceremony of CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal on February 16 along with 20 teachers.

New Delhi, February 15: With 143 fresh fatalities, the coronavirus-related death toll in China was 1,631 by Saturday morning. According to China's National Health Commission, 2,420 new confirmed cases and 139 new deaths were reported in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, on Friday. Two deaths were reported from Henan and one each from Beijing and Chongqing as the overall death toll reached 143. Coronavirus Turns People Into Zombies? Malaysia's Health Ministry Dispels 'Walking Dead' Rumour.

In a bid to allay apprehensions related to the National Population Register (NPR), the Modi government has begun an outreach programme to meet the Chief Ministers of non-BJP states who refused to conduct the exercise. Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Vivek Joshi on Friday met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and apprised him about the upcoming Census preparations. Apart from Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have refused to carry out the NPR exercise. NPR 2020: Congress-Ruled States May Opt For 'Non-Cooperation' Over National Population Register.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on Indian trade and industry on Tuesday. Sitharaman would be meeting industry associations along with Secretaries in the Ministry, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian recently said that the coronavirus outbreak is an opportunity for India to expand exports.