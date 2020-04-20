16 High-Risk Contacts of Infected Pizza Delivery Boy in Delhi's Malviya Nagar Test Negative For Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, April 20: The District Magistrate of South Delhi informed that all the 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy in Malviya Nagar were tested negative. Last week on Thursday, Zomato informed that a rider from one of its restaurant partners who delivered orders in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was tested positive for coronavirus.

The online food ordering app had informed that all customers were contacted, and the restaurant was shut, effective immediately. While Zomato didn't name the restaurant, cloud kitchen Box8, on the other hand, on Twitter issued a statement saying that one of its employees had tested positive for coronavirus.BOX8 & Zomato Issue Statements After Pizza Delivery Boy Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

After the pizza delivery boy was tested positive, as many as 72 families residing in Delhi's South District were told to observe self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. The delivery boy is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, while others who came in his contact are being monitored on a daily basis.