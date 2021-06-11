Prayagraj, June 11: A week after four doctors at SRN Hospital were alleged to have sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman patient during treatment, the Prayagraj police on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with the incident. The FIR was registered against four unidentified doctors, however, no one has been arrested so far.

The victim died on Tuesday during treatment at the hospital. Senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, said an investigation would be done and all allegations would be looked into. Hospital authorities denied sexual assault saying nothing came out in their inquiry. The victim's body was handed over to the family. Police said her statement could not be recorded during the inquiry as her condition did not improve. Jodhpur Minor Rape Case: One Teacher Arrested From Rajasthan's Pipad; Another Absconding.

According to the victim’s brother, he got her admitted to the hospital on May 29 following a severe complication in her intestine. She was operated upon two days later. 'After coming out of the operation theatre, my sister was not in a condition to speak. She asked me to look for a pen and paper to write something. When I gave them to her, she indicated that something wrong had been done with her by four doctors. With a gesture of hand, she said that she was raped. I circulated her letter and sought public help to get a case registered,' her brother said. Kochi Flat Rape Case: Police Arrest Main Accused Martin Joseph From Thrissur.

The case was filed under IPC sections 376-D (intercourse of any member of the management or staff of a hospital with any woman in that hospital) and 376 (2)-D (being on the management or on the staff of a hospital, takes advantage or his official position and commits rape on a woman in that hospital).

