4G Internet Restoration in Jammu And Kashmir: SC Orders Setting Up of High Powered Committee, Headed by MHA Secretary, on an Immediate Basis

New Delhi, May 11: The Supreme Court ordered the setting up of a high powered committee to look into the contentions raised by various petitioners. The Committee has to be headed by the MHA Secretary and it has to be set up immediately. The Apex Court today delivered its judgement on various pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, as these pleas claimed that the 2G services are not sufficient enough to conduct education and other services.

Justice NV Ramana further said, "This court has to ensure that national security and human rights are balanced. We do recognize that UT has plunged into crisis. At the same time court is cognizant to the concerns related to ongoing pandemic and hardships." Jammu And Kashmir: 2G Mobile Internet Service Extended Till May 11, 4G Services Remain Suspended.

4G restoration in J&K matter: Supreme Court orders setting up of a high powered committee to look into the contentions raised by various petitioners. Committee has to be headed by the MHA Secretary pic.twitter.com/Y18Ikd7tbU — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

A blanket ban was imposed on internet services on August 5 when the Centre withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status, granted under Article 370. On April 27, the administration had extended the ban on high-speed internet till May 11, 2020. The administration reasoned this was done to curb the spread of rumours amid the 'spurt in terrorist violence' in the valley. The administration ordered that mobile internet speed must be restricted at 2G speed and internet services will not be extended to pre-paid services, only for post-paid services.